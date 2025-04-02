BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UK Column News - 2nd April 2025
5 months ago

UK Column News - 2nd April 2025


Charles Malet, Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley, Sandi Adams and John Kiriakou with today's UK Column News.


00:00 UK Laws Eroding Democracy: Crackdown on Dissidents

07:09 Ofcom’s Censorship: Conflicts of Interest and the Extremism Redefinition

14:32 Roger Waters’ Speech on the 80th Anniversary of Yalta: A Stand Against War

18:37 Weston’s 'Council of Sanctuary' and the Kalergi Plan Debate: The Global Migration Agenda

29:44 UK Column On Location Livestream Available — UK Column Is Member Funded, Please Join Us

32:11 De-banking as Censorship: Bad Banki Fights Back

39:03 Yemen Under Fire: US Airstrikes, Palestinian Medics Shot - Latest Military Results (Starvation)

45:39 Government Recruits Valuers for Livestock Culls and Farm Seizures: Preparing for Mass Agricultural Control

47:58 Unintended Consequences and the Dangers of Playing God: Gene Editing to Change Eye Colour?

54:50 Israel’s Impunity: Expanding Military Presence in Lebanon and Syria Amid Ongoing Airstrikes


Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-2nd-april-2025

