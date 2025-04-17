CHP Talks: CHP Candidate Thomas Zekveld—Defending Life in Bowmanville-Oshawa North!

April 17, 2025: My guest this week is Thomas Zekveld, a young dairy and cash crop farmer who is representing CHP Canada in the federal district of Bowmanville—Oshawa North in Ontario. Mr. Zekveld grew up on the family farm and brings his passion for life and biblical values to the platform, along with his good work ethic and a ton of common sense. We discuss the housing crisis, immigration, US tariffs, the national debt, abortion and gender ideology. Mr. Zekveld—like all our CHP candidates across the country—offers voters in his district the opportunity to vote their conscience on abortion, doctor-assisted suicide and the national debt crisis.





Learn more about Thomas or contribute to his campaign here: https://www.chp.ca/thomas-zekveld

You can reach Thomas by email here: [email protected]





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/