BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dinosaurs Are Not Oil. BLACK OIL IS GREAT FOR PLANTS AND SOIL! Greta Thunberg Must Go To Prison!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
603 views • 07/26/2023

I love crude oil, I love black oil, I love gasoline and I love gas powered cars. I love the fact that diesel powered train engines can pull a mile worth of train cars behind it.


Did you know that you can fertilize your garden with black oil?


Now we need to focus on locking up Greta Thunberg before she sends any more young children into panic attacks and suicide attempts.


People like her, and Hathaway, Kevin Bacon and that idiot AOC in New York are all responsible for a lot of suicides around the world because they are telling people that black oil is bad and that somehow black oil is going to end the planet in 12 years. Remember they told me that shit when I was a teenager and somehow I made it to my fifties. Not only is the planet doing fine but there are more trees in 2023 in North America then there were in 1978.


You can #fertilize your #garden with #black #oil. #Dinosaurs are #not #oil. #Gas #gasoline #petrol #diesel #dieselfuel #Tesla #batteries #Gretathunberg #TheHague #climatechange #globalwarming #acidrain #oilspill #juststopoil #crudeoil #oilwell #pumpjack #oilrig #oilship #oildrilling




Keywords
teslaclimatechangedieselbatteriespetrolglobalwarminggretathunbergoilspillacidrainblackoil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy