BrightLearn - The Truth About Gaza and U.S. Support, an interview with Jake Morphonios

This BrightLearn podcast exposes U.S. financial support for Israel as a driver of Middle East conflict, critiques Israel's apartheid policies and military provocations, warns of escalating global tensions risking World War III, and urges independent critical thinking amid media manipulation and geopolitical deception.
