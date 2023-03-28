BREAKING: My thoughts on the current crisis | Caroline Glick Clips

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 27March2023 JND TV:
Caroline Glick gave her thoughts on the current crisis facing judicial reform and the Netanyahu government in Israel just hours before Prime Minister agreed to pause the reform process. The riots are caused by the EU, US State Department funded "Colour Revolution" in Israel.