BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Urgent Warning from Col. Douglas Macgregor: The United States Is BEING DESTROYED From Within!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • 05/30/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Colonel Douglas Macgregor shares devastating details about the Ukraine-Russia war, but also outlines the danger facing the United States financial system, government, corporate donor corruption and the military-industrial-congressional complex. The corruption within the US government has reached a dangerous and sickening level.

👤 Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, colonel Douglas Macgregor, stated that the countries of the collective West will continue to aggravate the Ukrainian conflict, since they need Russia without an independent foreign policy.

🗣 According to the military expert, Moscow refuses to accept "the absurd new values that the collective West imposes", which is why the West goes to confrontation.

☝️ At the same time, Macgregor emphasizes that the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to refuse a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Ukraine, without stopping attempts to eliminate the independent policy of Russia.

#douglasmacgregor #ssi #ssdi

Original Video Link: https://youtu.be/saQ5tpU5R_8

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
russiaus newsukraineamerican patriots for god and countrydouglas macgregorcolonel douglas macgregorstephen gardnerthe united states is being destroyed from within
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy