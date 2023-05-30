Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Colonel Douglas Macgregor shares devastating details about the Ukraine-Russia war, but also outlines the danger facing the United States financial system, government, corporate donor corruption and the military-industrial-congressional complex. The corruption within the US government has reached a dangerous and sickening level.

👤 Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, colonel Douglas Macgregor, stated that the countries of the collective West will continue to aggravate the Ukrainian conflict, since they need Russia without an independent foreign policy.

🗣 According to the military expert, Moscow refuses to accept "the absurd new values that the collective West imposes", which is why the West goes to confrontation.

☝️ At the same time, Macgregor emphasizes that the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to refuse a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Ukraine, without stopping attempts to eliminate the independent policy of Russia.

Original Video Link: https://youtu.be/saQ5tpU5R_8

