(Excerpt from "A Plague upon Our House" By: Scott W. Atlas MD - "Introduction: A Broken Trust" - Narrated by: Chris Abell on Audible)

In eighteen forty one, Charles McKay presciently spoke about the herd mentality: “Men, it has been well said think in herds. it will be seen that they go mad in herds while they only recover their senses slowly and one by one.” So, how do we proceed at this very moment in this country, with its heavily damaged psyche, those of us who want the truth must keep seeking it and those of us who see the truth must keep speaking it, because truth matters.