BrightLearn - AI, Technocracy, and Human Freedom Unveiled, an interview with Farsam Shadab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explosive podcast interview between Mike Adams and Farsam Shadab exposes the dangers of AI-driven surveillance, technocracy and corporate control while advocating for decentralized, open-source alternatives to reclaim human freedom.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.