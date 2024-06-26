Super Elites, Invention Secrecy Act, Tesla, UFOs | Dr. Steven Greer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Steven Greer returns for a second sit-down with Patrick Bet-David, and you won't want to miss it! This episode of the PBD podcast features one of the wildest conversations yet, covering government conspiracies, whistleblowers, aliens, secret patents, teleportation, Nikola Tesla, and more. Tune in for an unforgettable discussion!
https://www.brighteon.com/efc8401c-247f-4909-b5d5-205836b32a4e Lost Century
-----
Find All The Information Referenced - https://drstevengreer.com/
Watch Dr.Greer's Documentary "The Lost Century" - https://amzn.to/3VxSRbV
mirrored from: https://youtu.be/wnynozKz7Aw