Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for October 27, 2024

The curtain of world war is opening and you must keep yourselves prepared, especially in the spirit

I charge you to take My Word seriously... the darkness is upon the Earth, how many of you will feel maddened at not possessing a means of communication, at not possessing the technology of this moment!

More than a war between nations, what is happening is a strong spiritual war that will not end until they pass through the crucible to which the Devil will submit them.

At this moment, the lack of faith on the part of My children has led them to believe that I am not present in the Holy Eucharist.

Little children, you need to be supplied with My Word, to dwell deeper in Me and to be supplied with food, so that you do not leave your homes in the face of the chaotic situation of those who have not wanted to listen to Me.

Pray, My children, pray, I am present in the Holy Eucharist, even if you do not believe it. You will see miracles at the hands of My Priests.Pray My children, pray, mankind is in turmoil; My children in the Middle East are sinking in violent attacks. [The country of the descendants of the Temple Money-changers]attacks and more countries take action. The Middle East burns.

Pray My children, [the country with capital Pyongyang] takes action against [the country with the blue-yellow flag]. and My children of [this land] suffer more than before.

Pray little children, the presidents of [the old Continent] suffer from war, nothing will be as before.Pray My children, pray, uncertainty grows in the face of a faith weakened from within.

I am with you to the end (Mt. 28:18-20), I am not forsaking you.My children, do not be afraid; continue on the path of eternal salvation, I will help you continuously. You are not alone and you must understand this. In this time of war you will receive more Divine Help, continue with faith so that nothing will take you away from Me.

Be aware that without Me you are nothing (Jn. 15:5), My Love does not change like that of the human creature. I am present before you; you are not alone, believe in your Lord and your God, believe and My help will be given to those in need, but you must believe in Me.

I charge My children to be light in this humanity of darkness…

Be humble, do not be arrogant.

Be charitable, do not be greedy.

Be united, do not act individually.

Be fulfillers of the mission I have entrusted to each one of you.

Be hope and light for your brothers.

Beloved little children, do not hold grudges in your hearts, all that I have promised you comes to My children. Be attentive, be love and wait for everything to be fulfilled.

I love you, I protect you and each one of My children must cooperate by being love, maintaining peace among My people, so that they will not be overcome by the devil.

