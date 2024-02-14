Matt Lee, asks since the US states Russia must pay for the reconstruction in Ukraine is Israel going to pay for the reconstruction in Gaza.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Lee from AP, asks since the US states Russia must pay for the reconstruction in Ukraine is Israel going to pay for the reconstruction in Gaza.
Observe the US being complete hypocrites once again. Rules based order once again shown to be a complete joke.
Source @Slavyangrad