Bring Me Down by Forever's End (RAW DEMO VERSION 2023) Want to keep in touch? See, My Social Media Links Below in the Description to this Video! Talk to you in the Future!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We will add lyrics later.
------------------------
We Love You! Just in case no one had told you that today. Now, Someone Did!
Have a Blessed Day and Peace to it! One Love - Peace Out!"~M
Information contact email: [email protected]
Or Call: 1(707)766-9276
Back on Twitter-X!
https://twitter.com/METALSAYS
Also, to talk to me online and see pictures etc. etc...
You can now follow me on my Brighteon.Social page at:
https://brighteon.social/@MetalSays
Come say Hi and follow me on Brighteon.Social.
Thanks again for watching. Peace.