Unveiling Prophecies: Revelation, Babylon, and Modern Times

John Wadsworth- New Patriot

Prophetic Speaker

When I saw that no one seemed to be speaking out about the mark of the beast, gene editing, child sacrifice, and non-vaccine "vaccines," I decided to start a channel and speak about things I thought were elephant-in-the-room-obvious. I decided to address patriots since they love their country, which is an obvious extension of loving your neighbor. I could have addressed churchgoers and kept the channel focused on ecclesiastical and non-controversial topics, but this channel is especially meant to resonate with those who have a like-minded faith in Jesus Christ but who are dumbfounded at the silence of churches in the face of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. It is meant to resonate with people seeking to be relevant to our times, who are looking for ways to express their faith in the emerging one-world beast government, and who are seeking to overcome rather than be complicit victims. Like it or not, you are in a war that is being waged for the souls of men, women, and children. If you are not gathering, then you are scattering. "Those who know their God will be strong and do exploits. Those who have insight among the people will give understanding to the many” Daniel 11:32-33