BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Long Term Water Storage For Emergencies
Local Prepper
Local Prepper
124 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
287 views • 05/10/2023

Storing water is crucial for preppers in case of emergencies because access to clean and safe drinking water may be disrupted or contaminated during a crisis. Dehydration can set in within days, and lack of water can lead to various health problems, including kidney failure. Therefore, having a sufficient supply of water is necessary for survival during an emergency situation. Having enough for you and your family is essential.

Items in the Video:
💥 55 Gallon Water Tank  https://www.watersupplytanks.com?sca_ref=3358080.v4gepw145A
💥 RV Water Filter  https://amzn.to/3pnQkVs

👉 Support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper 

👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper 

👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net 

👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

#survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid ​#waterstorage

Keywords
collapseprepperhomesteadshtfsurvivaleconomyfood shortageswheatwaterpreparednesseconomic collapsedoomsdayoff gridwrolfood shortagewater filtrationdoomsday preppers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy