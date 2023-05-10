Long Term Water Storage For Emergencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Storing water is crucial for preppers in case of emergencies because access to clean and safe drinking water may be disrupted or contaminated during a crisis. Dehydration can set in within days, and lack of water can lead to various health problems, including kidney failure. Therefore, having a sufficient supply of water is necessary for survival during an emergency situation. Having enough for you and your family is essential.
Items in the Video:
💥 55 Gallon Water Tank https://www.watersupplytanks.com?sca_ref=3358080.v4gepw145A
💥 RV Water Filter https://amzn.to/3pnQkVs
👉 Support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid #waterstorage