Maria Zakharova was informed by phone during the briefing that the missile strike in Dnepropetrovsk should not be commented on
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
241 views • 6 months ago

Maria Zakharova was asked not to comment on "ballistic missile strikes" during an MFA briefing. 

During the press conference, an unknown caller reached the MFA spokesperson: 

"We do not comment on our strikes with ballistic missiles, which have become a topic of discussion." 

Maria Zakharova told TASS that the call she received during the live briefing was related to clarifying with experts the topic of one of the comments: 

"Before the briefing, there were questions due to conflicting materials on the internet. I checked with experts to confirm whether this is our topic. The answer came during the briefing — the MFA does not comment. So, there’s no intrigue." 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
