Maria Zakharova was informed by phone during the briefing that the missile strike in Dnepropetrovsk should not be commented on

Maria Zakharova was asked not to comment on "ballistic missile strikes" during an MFA briefing.
During the press conference, an unknown caller reached the MFA spokesperson:
"We do not comment on our strikes with ballistic missiles, which have become a topic of discussion."
Maria Zakharova told TASS that the call she received during the live briefing was related to clarifying with experts the topic of one of the comments:
"Before the briefing, there were questions due to conflicting materials on the internet. I checked with experts to confirm whether this is our topic. The answer came during the briefing — the MFA does not comment. So, there’s no intrigue."