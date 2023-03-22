Are You Ready for the (Fake) Alien Invasion?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this brief video Greg Reese of the Reese Report describes the history of the notion of a fake alien invasion-- "a false flag event where the public is tricked into believing that aliens from outer space are invading the Earth"--and how this event will be used by the powers-that-be to usher in their New World Order / One World Government.
