Blinken is playing politics with China: Michael Pillsbury

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heritage Foundation senior fellow Michael Pillsbury calls out the secretary of state's dealings with the foreign adversary on 'Kudlow.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html