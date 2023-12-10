Tucker Carlson on X Twitter - Episode 47 - American GONZALO LIRA Still in Ukraine Prison

Ep. 47 Gonzalo Lira is an American citizen who’s been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July, for the crime of criticizing Zelensky. Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here. The media agree. Here’s a statement from Gonzalo Lira’s father.

(00:00) American Zelensky critic jailed in Ukraine

(05:14) Where is our State Department?

(08:40) Lira arrested after criticizing Biden

(11:49) Is Ukraine the democracy we’re told it is?

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1733581286256607619

Adding Elon Musk's tweet from today, 10th.

Elon Musk approached Zelensky about US citizen Gonzalo Lira, who has been in a Ukrainian prison since May.

"An American citizen sitting in prison in Ukraine after we sent over $100 billion? Is there more to this story than just criticism of Zelensky? If that's all, then we have a serious problem.

President Zelensky, please educate the American people on this issue," Musk wrote.

Let us remind you that the SBU detained Lira in Kharkov after his streams on YouTube. Ukrainian authorities stated that the American filmed Ukrainian military personnel and insulted them.

Judging by information from open sources, Gonzalo Angel Quintilio Lira Lopez is a native of California. In his videos on YouTube and on Telegram, he criticized NATO, the Biden administration and the “Zelensky regime.”

Adding: A post today, Dec 10, next day after this TC Episode and Elon Musk, from IEarlGrey

The SBU explained the reason for the arrest of American Gonzalo Lira in Kharkov

Blogger Gonzalo Lira, who has Chilean and American citizenship, was arrested in Kharkov for “systematically justifying Russian aggression” and distributing “pro-Russian theses on his social networks,” violating Ukrainian law. The Security Service of Ukraine reported this in response to a statement by businessman Elon Musk.

The day before, Elon Musk called on the Ukrainian authorities to explain why an American citizen is in custody in Ukraine, while the United States sent more than $100 billion in aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Is there more to this story than just criticism of Zelensky?” — Mr. Musk wrote on social network X.

The press service of the SBU informed the Strana.ua publication that Gonzalo Lira violated Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the justification or denial of Russian actions. According to the security service, in his videos he recognized “Russia’s aggression as legitimate,” “and also argued that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are shelling their own territory, and that a neo-Nazi regime reigns in Ukraine.”

Gonzalo Lira was arrested in May. Later, he was granted bail and the court released him under house arrest. In July, according to the SBU, the blogger “tried to escape across the border on his own motorcycle.” In connection with this, he was arrested again and is in a Kharkov pre-trial detention center. Court hearings in this case will begin on December 12.





Gonzalo Lira has lived in Kharkov for the last few years. He said that after his arrest he tried to escape from Ukraine to Hungary to ask for political asylum. According to The European Conservative , Mr. Lira spoke about torture in a Ukrainian pre-trial detention center and extortion of $70 thousand from him. He does not admit guilt.

Soooo

Arrested for telling the truth then.

And funny how only after this exchange with Musk has this hearing date for his case been mentioned...🤨



t.me/iEarlGreyTV



