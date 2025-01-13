"The UK recently completed a carbon credit system trial that sets a daily allowance for each person... on your ability to travel, purchase food, clothing, and even heat your home—all rationed under the guise of saving the planet."



"These policies directly threaten local farmers and producers, as red meat gets penalised heavily, while synthetic lab-grown meat is being propped up as a solution."



"If you ever see yourself going on vacation again, you're going to want to start biking or walking to work, because a typical round trip via airplane from London to New York emits... 80 days of your total carbon allowance."



"This isn't about reducing carbon, it's about reducing you. Restricting how far you can travel, what you can eat, and ultimately, how much freedom you can enjoy."



"And once this system is linked to digital IDs and centralised banking, the consequences of exceeding your carbon limits are severe. Overspend on travel or food this month? You could be locked out of making non-essential purchases."



"Personal carbon allowances won't stop climate change. They will, however, stop you from living freely. They'll hollow out the middle class, decimate local agriculture, and concentrate power in the hands of the global elite."



"It has very little to do with the climate and everything to do with control."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media





