© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Quds Doing Some Heavy Guerilla Work on the Streets of Gaza
Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of fierce clashes and targeting of enemy soldiers in the Taqaddam axis, Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. 2025/05/18
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, Taqqadam, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,