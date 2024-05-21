Al-Quds Doing Some Heavy Guerilla Work on the Streets of Gaza

127 views • 12 months ago

WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.

Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of fierce clashes and targeting of enemy soldiers in the Taqaddam axis, Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. 2025/05/18

Al-Quds Doing Some Heavy Guerilla Work on the Streets of Gaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.