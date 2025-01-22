BGMCTV Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35

Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35





Focus Sh’mot/Exodus 6 – 7

God encourages Moshe/Moses, and promises to show wonders upon Pharaoh, and to bring out his people with a strong hand, Exo_6:1. He confirms this promise by his essential name Yehovah, Exo_6:2, Exo_6:3; by the covenant he had made with their fathers, Exo_6:4, Exo_6:5. Sends Moshe with a fresh message to the Hebrews, full of the most gracious promises, and confirms the whole by appealing to the name in which his unchangeable existence is implied, Exo_6:6-8. Moshe delivers the message to the Israelites, but through anguish of spirit they do not believe, Exo_6:9. He receives a new commission to go to Pharaoh, Exo_6:10, Exo_6:11. He excuses himself on account of his unreadiness of speech, Exo_6:12. The Lord gives him and Aaron a charge both to Pharaoh and to the children of Israel, Exo_6:13. The genealogy of Reuben, Exo_6:14; of Simeon, Exo_6:15; of Levi, from whom descended Gershon, Kohath, and Merari, Exo_6:16. The sons of Gershon, Exo_6:17; of Kohath, Exo_6:15; of Merari, Exo_6:19. The marriage of Amram and Jochebed, Exo_6:20. The sons of Izhar and Uzziel, the brothers of Amram, Exo_6:21, Exo_6:22. Marriage of Aaron and Elisheba, and the birth of their sons, Nadab, Abihu, Eleazar, and Ithamar, Exo_6:23. The sons of Korah, the nephew of Aaron, Exo_6:24. The marriage of Eleazar to one of the daughters of Putiel, and the birth of Phinehas, Exo_6:25. These genealogical accounts introduced for the sake of showing the line of descent of Moses and Aaron, Exo_6:26, Exo_6:27. A recapitulation of the commission delivered to Moses and Aaron, Exo_6:29, and a repetition of the excuse formerly made by Moses, Exo_6:30.





