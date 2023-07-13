BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I found the engineers that built the Titan Sub
High Hopes
High Hopes
85 views • 07/13/2023

Jim Crenshaw


July 13, 2023


And it actually works better than the sub. They use cardboard fibers and alumitanium (a metal they invented). Tell me you would not rather go down the road 12,500 ft in that vs. the Titan sub at 12,500 ft down in the ocean? See those dude riding in the back? Those guys are the "Mission Specialists" and they operate the sensor system. If something is about fall off they start yelling at the driver. He does not operate the truck with a game controller, he has a screwdriver. He uses a nail to close the door and oxygen is no problem as there are no window.


Their safety record is flawless, they have yet to kill anyone. Genius!


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2FccqLxfJ3U/

engineerssubmarinesubbuilttitanjim crenshawcardboard fibersalumitanium
