Tearing down the ten commandments but erecting satanic structures worldwide

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jim Crenshaw for the second half of the video.





In Isaiah 5:20, we read: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!





We truly are living in the end times when monuments of the holy ten commandments of God in Exodus 20:3-17 are removed or destroyed while statues giving glory to the devil are erected.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington