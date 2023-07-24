Falkland Islands and Prophecy?

In mid-July 2023, the European Union (EU) signed a declaration from officials from 33 Latin American nations who are part of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that also referred to the Falkland Islands as the "Islas Malvinas," which is the term that the Argentinians call it. Argentina wants those islands, which the UK acquired back in the 1830's. Will that happen? Are there prophetic ramifications to that as well as the loss of other "sea gates" once held by the United Kingdom (UK) and/or the United States of America? What are some of the relevant passages from the Bible? Does Dr. Thiel expect the UK to also lose control over Gibraltar and the Chagos Islands? If so, based on what scriptures? What about the role of Europe in some of this? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie discuss these issues.





