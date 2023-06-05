© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™: Email’s Invention by a 14-yr-old Indian Boy Reveals Most White Supremacists Aren’t White
Dr.SHIVA™: Email’s Invention by a 14-yr-old Indian Boy Reveals Most White Supremacists Aren’t White - Interview
Full post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/most-white-supremacists-arent-white/
In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares the facts about his extraordinary invention of email in 1978 while a 14-year-old working in Newark, NJ at a small medical college, and provides a more compelling analysis that the real issue is not that he created email, for which the facts are BLACK & WHTE, but rather why was a “controversy” fabricated to intentionally conceal these facts. This analysis reveals an insidious nature of White Supremacy: one doesn’t have to be White to be a White Supremacist.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
⋯ ∇∆