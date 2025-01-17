BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE RITUAL SACRIFICE MURDER 💀 OF ROSANNE BOYLAND
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
56 views • 8 months ago

The crisis actors | demonic agents couldn't spell ICU, much less have worked in one


TOMMYTATUMNEWS - Never forget what happened to Rosanne Boyland on January 6th. She was murdered by police who then went on to make a career out of lying about how they tried to save her life before smearing her as a drug addict and creating her body. Has there been a more evil action taken against a citizen?


Source: https://x.com/BenKaxton/status/1866258831518359797


Thumbnail: https://survivalmagazine.org/news/newly-obtained-body-cam-footage-shows-clear-view-of-officers-violently-assaulting-rosanne-boyland-before-her-death-as-she-laid-unconscious-on-jan-6/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/gif/8wc0k2 [added to prove #FEDSURRECTION]

Keywords
january 6rosanne boylandfedsurrectionmulti pronged offensiveritual murder sacrifice
