The Best Tools To Detox Your Body On Every Level

I’ve put together a list of some of the best detox tools out there to make detoxing as safe, beneficial, and enjoyable as possible.

🍎 If you want to explore juice or fruit fasting, I would recommend purchasing an enema bag, as this can clean out your colon. Not only does this make things more comfortable, it gives you better results. https://tidd.ly/3rp9l5s

👅 When we detox, our bodies try to get rid of unnecessary substances in our bodies that can present in different ways - like a thick, white coating on your tongue, for example. Scraping means that you don’t need to swallow back that coating, and it’s a satisfying way to see real results of your detox quickly. https://tidd.ly/3jlyUBN



🥥 Oil pulling is a great way to combat the teeth sensitivity some people may experience when they detox. This can occur when acid leaves the body, so using coconut or sesame oil to pull prevents any issues with the enamel on your teeth and supports the body to pull out toxins from the mouth. https://tidd.ly/3oJDWZW

🛀 Body-brushing is another great way to support your detox process, and is the perfect activity to do before you bath or shower. It invigorates the lymphatic system and gives your immune system a boost, too. https://tidd.ly/3cHszPH

🌿 Using herbs throughout your detox will help your organs expel the toxins and make your detox journey more comfortable. Consider using Herbs like an investment in your health. Focusing on the visible symptoms is important, but preventative health is always best. https://bit.ly/39O03df

If you’re detoxing, I’d highly recommend treating yourself to a few additional tools - you can find these on ETSY https://tidd.ly/36EDO7R, or in most health food stores and pharmacies.

Enjoy, beautiful souls - let me know how you get on, and drop me a message with questions any time! ❤️

Book a discovery call with me to learn how I can support you on your detox journey - https://jodie-louise.com/connect/

⏳ TIMESTAMPS ⌛

00:00 Intro

00:11 How To Detox

00:37 My Favorite Tools

00:46 Tongue Scraping

01:28 Oil Pulling

02:18 Colonics & Enemas

03:06 Support Your Body

03:49 Dry Brushing

04:57 Outro

