War and Destruction: A Study of Isaiah 17 and Psalm 83

Turn on the news today and you will hear numerous reports of conflicts and problems across the globe. Listen for very long, and it becomes obvious that tensions surrounding the tiny country of Israel are among the top stories. Using events happening before our eyes, Pastor Kevin Lea analyzes the meaning behind two of the most interesting and dire prophecies of the Bible. Found in Isaiah 17 and Psalm 83, these prophecies describe a devastating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and her neighbors. Isaiah 17:1 says "Behold, Damascus will cease from being a city, and it will be a ruinous heap." With ancient hatred of the Jews continuing to our day, war in the Middle East has happened before and is expected to happen again. But the city of Damascus made a ruinous heap? With modern weaponry and current tensions, this Biblical prophecy has never seemed so close to fulfillment. Join Pastor Kevin in this two part study as he explores the timing and circumstances of the conflict that sparks this terrible judgment on Damascus and will change the world.

