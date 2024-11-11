Sodom and Gomorrah 2.0: normalizing suicide & pedophilia

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 7, 2024.





We are truly living in the end times with assisted suicide and pedophilia getting normalized or endorsed by an increasing number of people who have lost hope in God or have lost their moral compass.





They do not recognize Christ as the hope of glory as per Colossians 1:27 and thus, they want to end their lives while others are preying on innocent children.





Articles mentioned in the video presentation include:





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington