✈️💥🇺🇦 Russian Armed Forces aviation struck the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Air strike of a Su-34 fighter-bomber with a FAB-3000 bomb from a UMPC on the enemy’s location in Liptsy, Kharkov region.
Fighters from the 3rd Battalion of the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard found themselves a cozy house in the village of Liptsy in the Kharkov region, but forgot that Russian "reconnaissance birds" are actively operating in the sky.
video: @the_wrong_side