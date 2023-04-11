U.S. Rejected! Mexico Pleads With Adversary Over Fentanyl Woes!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fentanyl crisis has claimed countless lives in the United States, and Mexican drug cartels are a major player in the illicit trade. With millions of dollars worth of pills laced with fentanyl flooding into the U.S. every year, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has turned to China for help with a drug problem they have created.