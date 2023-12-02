BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

George Floyd, covid, and the 500 billion dollar doctor ~ CDC sues a doctor for using vitamins and eating right ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 12/02/2023

In this discussion I first want to talk about the fact that some are still brainwashed by the mainstream media in believing that the crack-head george was killed by a cops knee on the back of his neck, though he died of a fentanyl overdose. And then I want to lead into the discussion of the 500 billion dollar doctor that treated his patients with food and vitamins in sharing the highwire episode portions (jaxsen report, and the interview between Dell Bigtree and the 500 billion dollar doctor).


References:

- the highwire

  https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire

- George Floyd

  https://www.brighteon.com/0f6ad289-2945-499a-8817-5baf649fbb70

Keywords
vaccinescdcblackmaskblmwhosocialdoctordollarmandatesicanlivesmattermanbilliongeorgeprotocols19500coviddistancingfloyd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy