Rothschild's Israel - B L O O D M O N E Y -- Bix Weir - October 9, 2023

The Balfour Declaration gave the right to the Rothschilds to establish the new state of Israel which they essentially "own" to this day. And once again humanity in being manipulated by the Zionists into endless wars, bloodshed and death. Bix Weir joins me to expose the horrible truth about this Luciferian depopulation machine.