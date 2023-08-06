28. The Evolution of an Honest Man

He saw life around in black and white,

Neglecting by neutral opinions,

He was set against the submissive sight,

Against all-encompassing ignorance.

Denying like smoke the developments,

Which cut across with his experience,

He broke off relations with confidants

In any case, there was no difference.





And mocking, dishonoring, thought that

He was a true wise man and counted

That ‘round him there were some really mad

Plebs, made-up of people unfounded.





The people who honestly pointed

At his mistakes he at once drove away;

In short, he felt like the Anointed,

And this was repeated by day-to-day.





Essentially he was an honest man

And freedom was his fellow traveler,

He had a development-channeled brain

And self-overvalued power.





But since he was truly a friend of sense,

He at the same time kept way warily,

He was growing up, raising consciousness,

In order to reason more cleverly.





Concisely, gently, more self-restrained

Began to speak out his attitude,

With various stubborn and vile unnamed

He left all debates not to taint the mood.





The cult-figures whom he’d based on before

Were prudently struck off his lifestyle plan;

To hasty assessments he said “No more”,

Becoming a self-navigator man.





And his life was filled with bright colors, truth

And calm, he became a good man with tips

For those who don’t waste their own youth

And have a good brain for creative treats,





For people who chose the creation way,

Who value good sense and morality,

Who have mental health, stand for fair play,

Possessing with originality.