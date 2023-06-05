Leftists are CORRECT, America IS Systemically Racist ... from Jim Crowe to Floyd Crowe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The leftists will tell you that America is systemically racist, and they are correct. Only with affirmative action, E.S.G. hiring practices, the biased media, and the Biden ministration hell-bent on giving preferential treatment to blacks over Asians and whites, it is turning into an Ibram Kendi dream, where the discrimination goes against white people. It's no longer Jim Crowe, it's Floyd Crowe.#jimcrowe #kendi #systemicracism #woke #biden #racerelations
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more