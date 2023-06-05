BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leftists are CORRECT, America IS Systemically Racist ... from Jim Crowe to Floyd Crowe
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
17 views • 06/05/2023

The leftists will tell you that America is systemically racist, and they are correct. Only with affirmative action, E.S.G. hiring practices, the biased media, and the Biden ministration hell-bent on giving preferential treatment to blacks over Asians and whites, it is turning into an Ibram Kendi dream, where the discrimination goes against white people. It's no longer Jim Crowe, it's Floyd Crowe.#jimcrowe #kendi #systemicracism #woke #biden #racerelations


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

leftistsaocwokemartin luther kingsystemic racismjim crowequinoxi have a dreamesgbiden administrationracial relationsracial discriminationblind justicecontent of characterdaniel pennyblack only graduationrobin europeesg hiring practicesibrim kendidifferential treatmentequinox judgment
