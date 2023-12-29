God gives revelation, not religion

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, December 23, 2023.





The word religion appears only five times in the King James Bible including Acts 26:5, Galatians 1:13 and Galatians 1:14, in which the apostle Paul speaks of the Jews’ religion.





In James 1:26, the apostle James speaks of...if a man cannot bridle his tongue, “this man’s religion is vain”. But in the next verse, James 1:27, James speaks of a PURE religion and UNDEFILED before God and the Father consisting of visiting the fatherless and widows in their affliction and to keep himself unspotted from the world.





However, when you look at religion in its overall scope, religion is VOID of Jesus Christ, of His love, of His mercy and compassion for humanity. And for this reason, when you look at religion, religion has failed tremendously humanity when you look at the history of religion.





Religion reveals NOTHING about Christ because Christ is NOT part of man-made religions. Look at all the religions of the world: some of them await the first coming of their messiah, while others worship a pagan moon goddess as their god with beliefs that reject mercy and compassion.





The Bible, including the book of Revelation, reveals that God is in control and that God wins, along with His saints, over satan and his followers...and his false religions, all of which will perish.





God reveals everything that we need to know about Himself through the pages of the Bible: His love, His mercy, His compassion, His miracles, His life’s teachings, His prophecies, and that He forgives and absolves our sins; that He died on the cross for all of humanity and that He is coming back.





It’s time for you to turn away from man-made, satan-inspired, false religions, which are in darkness, and to turn to the Christ of the Bible.





His revelations, as shown in this presentation, points to the supremacy and the glory of God and Christ.





Time is running out. Please do not wait any longer to turn to your God, King, Savior and Creator.





