56 Injured during Protests in Serbia - Vucic
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
51 views • 6 months ago

56 injured during protests in Serbia - Vucic (video of last night, 15th)

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Belgrade for anti-government demonstrations, with several clashes breaking out in the crowd, local media reported.

📹 Social media footage

Adding, about photos, shown of: 

Hunter Biden's Secret Service-backed Cape Town escape 

Fled to $500/night luxury villa in South Africa, former first son dodges CA deposition, New York Post reports. Judge dismissed his case after he claimed poverty - while photos showed him on the beach.

Adding: 

🔥 Voice of America (propaganda) silenced for first time in 83 years - director

More than 1,300 employees have been placed on leave after Donald Trump signed an executive order defunding the agency's parent company, VOA Director Michael Abramowitz said.


