© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Targeted assassination' IDF strike slices Iran residential building - Qom, south of Tehran,War Monitor footage
🚨 A 16-year-old killed, two injured in Israeli strike on building in Qom – Tasnim
Israel hit the 4th floor of a building in the Salarieh neighborhood of Qom, south of the capital Tehran, early Saturday morning, Tasnim reported, citing local authorities.