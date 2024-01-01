Resurrecting a Dead Prayer Life and Becoming a Powerful Prayer Warrior - Dr. Bill Thrasher

It’s easy to be distracted and discouraged by the hardships in our lives. In the thick of our greatest struggles, we often forget to delve deep into the rich peace and hope that God offers through a powerful prayer life. Dr. Bill Thrasher is a professor of theology at Moody Bible Institute and the author of How to Resurrect a Dead Prayer Life: Transforming Your Prayers into Spirit-Empowered, Life-Giving Adventure. After years of a personal pilgrimage learning how to pray, Bill shares some of his hard-won wisdom about welcoming the Holy Spirit into our conversations and personal time with the Lord. He also talks about how to identify a dead prayer life, the benefits of a healthy prayer life, and the relational joy with the Lord that waits for those who are willing to spend time with God!
TAKEAWAYS
God wins victories even amid defeat
Sometimes you need to be strengthened to believe - sometimes you need people praying for you or with you to help you cope with difficulty
The Lord tells us in His Word to be anxious for nothing and to give our anxieties to Him
When God wants to do something, He places a prayer burden on someone’s heart
