Democrat Congressman Says Donald Trump “Has To Be Eliminated”
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
241 views • 11/21/2023

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), lead counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against President Trump, said Trump “has to be eliminated” during an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

https://100percentfedup.com/democrat-congressman-says-donald-trump-has-to-be-eliminated-during-interview/




Keywords
caught on tapedemocrat congressmansays donald trumphas to be eliminateddeath threat against president trump
