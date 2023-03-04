How to destroy Bradley?

The American Bradley IFV is structurally similar to the M113 APC well-known to front-line soldiers, but is more dangerous due to its advanced fire control system and powerful armament. Designers took into account the peculiarities of the German Marders and the Soviet BMP-1, and tried to eliminate the drawbacks.

Nevertheless, Bradley is not an invulnerable machine. Just like any other vehicle, it can be disabled.

🔻The Rybar’s team continues (https://t.me/rybar/44010) to produce video tutorials with a detailed analysis of vulnerabilities in Western equipment and an explanation of how and what to hit to destroy it for sure, or to do significant damage.

In the third episode we look at the typical vulnerabilities of the M2 Bradley, as well as the most preferable ways to hit it with large-caliber machine guns, antitank systems, grenade launchers and UAVs.