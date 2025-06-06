From Zimbabwe to America: Hyperinflation Doesn’t Warn You First | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan and Lynette Zang deliver a deep, candid discussion about the global financial system, the collapse of trust in the U.S. dollar, the broken bond market, and the urgent need for a return to sound money—physical gold and silver.

They start with a macro overview: both agree the global economy isn’t expanding but contracting, weighed down by a “debt bomb” that’s already detonating beneath the surface. Zang highlights a systemic break in the bond market that began when interest rates were pushed up in 2022, ending a 40+ year cycle of falling yields. She notes growing volatility in U.S. Treasuries—the bedrock of global finance—which she sees as the core of a “doom loop.” As trust in Treasuries fades, so does global liquidity and stability.

Morgan and Zang emphasize that recent Treasury auctions are faltering, forcing the Fed to step in and buy its own debt—classic debt monetization. This, they argue, undermines the very concept of a “safe haven” in the dollar or bonds. Instead, central banks have been quietly shifting to gold, buying more than ever before, which the public hasn’t fully grasped. Zang insists the new safe haven is clearly gold—and soon silver.

They push back on the claim that higher interest rates are bad for gold. Morgan points out that unless real interest rates (adjusted for true inflation) are significantly positive—as they briefly were in 1980—gold remains attractive. Zang agrees and calls the entire system a “lie built on compounding interest.” She explains that even the reported interest payments on U.S. debt understate the true cost because the government isn’t covering all the interest—it’s being added to the principal. This is why the system must reset.

That reset, Zang believes, is already underway. She foresees the IMF’s SDR (Special Drawing Rights) replacing the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. She explains how the IMF's substitution fund will convert dollar-denominated assets into SDRs—essentially digitizing the reset under a central global authority. She also believes the seeds of hyperinflation have already been sown, citing a shift in monetary velocity and the quiet repatriation of dollars by foreign holders.

The conversation turns sharply critical of central banks and fiat currency. Morgan denounces the narrative that “we owe the debt to ourselves” as a lie—reminding listeners that the Fed is a private bank and that every dollar was borrowed into existence. Zang concurs, warning that whoever controls the money controls the people. Inflation and taxation are the only ways governments fund themselves—and both are forms of theft from the people.

They then explore how cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, were introduced at the same time as quantitative easing (2009), suggesting a planned transition to a centralized digital control grid. Zang believes cryptos are a Trojan horse—sold as freedom but engineered for surveillance. She draws parallels to how gold certificates once coexisted with Federal Reserve Notes, creating the illusion that nothing had changed—until everything had.

On silver, both are emphatic. While gold has broken out, silver lags, and many have dismissed it as an industrial metal. Zang disagrees strongly, arguing that silver is massively undervalued—its true fundamental value, she claims, could be $2,000 an ounce. She compares the current suppression of silver prices to historical manipulation, and says when confidence in fiat finally breaks, silver will “express itself.” Her message: silver is not just a metal—it’s a strategic asset hiding in plain sight.

They close with a call to action. Zang urges viewers to stop procrastinating and start converting fiat into physical gold and silver while they still can. She believes that if just 3% of the global population did this, it would break the system’s grip and force a return to sound money. Without it, she warns, “you will own nothing—and you will not be happy.”

In short: this conversation is a wake-up call. It’s a blunt, fact-rich dismantling of fiat illusion, and a rallying cry for anyone ready to protect their wealth with tangible, real money.

Watch this video on From Zimbabwe to America: Hyperinflation Doesn’t Warn You First, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption From Zimbabwe to America: Hyperinflation Doesn’t Warn You First.





Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join