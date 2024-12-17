Untangling Ourselves From The Gordian Knot with Axel Dahi & Derek Bartolacelli

A real talk, no-holds-barred conversational interview.. I've actually known about Axel Dahi for years since seeing him on the One Great Work Network and putting out content there and on his youtube channel. This man doesn't hold his tongue or pull punches regarding what he sees going on in the world from an occult perspective. The occult being the hidden world that the wool was covering our eyes from, as well as the hidden laws of nature.. Learning about these things helps us come to deep understandings of all that and how it applies to each person and the collective.





So we get into that a bit. I was asked a few questions regarding the awakening process, the state of the world, why people still choose to enslave and divide themselves, untangling ourselves from the Gordian Knot- or dismantling the matrix, future possibilities, and possible solutions to the madness & chaos out there and within people. As above, so below.





