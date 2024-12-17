BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Untangling Ourselves From The Gordian Knot with Axel Dahi & Derek Bartolacelli
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 6 months ago

A real talk, no-holds-barred conversational interview.. I've actually known about Axel Dahi for years since seeing him on the One Great Work Network and putting out content there and on his youtube channel. This man doesn't hold his tongue or pull punches regarding what he sees going on in the world from an occult perspective. The occult being the hidden world that the wool was covering our eyes from, as well as the hidden laws of nature.. Learning about these things helps us come to deep understandings of all that and how it applies to each person and the collective.


So we get into that a bit. I was asked a few questions regarding the awakening process, the state of the world, why people still choose to enslave and divide themselves, untangling ourselves from the Gordian Knot- or dismantling the matrix, future possibilities, and possible solutions to the madness & chaos out there and within people. As above, so below.


Find his works & collaborations here:

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/search?q=axel


Check out that NattyLaw.com


PEACE

Keywords
awakeningsocietydivisionsgordian knotstate of the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy