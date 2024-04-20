"Live Free" (2024 Hard Rock Song)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
written and performed by Six Gun Cross
Lyrics:
No more economic gods
Stop feeding the system
No more lines and no more fences
Time to find what I've been missin'
I've got to live free
I've got to live free
I won't follow Satan's law and order
You know, Jesus is for me
I'll cross the fields and streams
Jesus wants me to be free
I've got to live free
I've got to live free