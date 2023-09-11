© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Air Date: 19.AUG.2023
7:00PM EST
#754 // GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD - LIVE
Our nuclear family has been under sustained assault for decades - and the bonds which have held human societies together for millennia are just about totally neutralized. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that when our families fly apart, just like sub-nuclear particles - the resulting fission product releases a form of societal energy which will utterly disintegrate our land and everything we hold dear. The message of tonight's story is to stop following the fake allure of globalist wealth - just say no to their yellow brick road.
It is time to say goodbye to the false promises of money and wealth and power offered by those who falsely say they have our good in mind - particularly when they don't. Further, it is time to recognize that Hawaii is only the latest example of this psycho-spiritual terrorism this hidden cabal has been practicing. It is time for us to stand up to the corruption that we excused for decades which encouraged this murderous band to become as powerful as they have - because the power they wield - we gave them. And we must demand it back in Jesus holy name. It's a matter of life and death - as we're all about to see. We have been documenting their terroristic, luciferian plans for half a decade - and now, the chickens are coming home to roost.
