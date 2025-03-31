Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 27, 2025.





Roman catholic church’s beliefs and doctrine do not align with what the Bible says including:





1. The current pope says that Muslims are our brothers and fellow believers

2. Another false belief of the roman catholic church are what it calls sacraments.

3. Roman Catholics church rejects the Bible as the sole written authority of God

4. The pope said that atheists can go to heaven...forget about faith in Christ.





https://www.lastampa.it/vatican-insider/en/2018/04/16/news/a-child-cries-for-the-death-of-his-father-the-pope-he-was-a-good-man-he-is-with-god-1.34005494/





5. The pope said that the cross of Christ was a failure humanly speaking which goes against 1 Corinthians 1:18.

6. The pope says that it is acceptable for his roman catholic prelates to bless homosexual or same sex Roman Catholic couples. The antichrist pope has invited homosexual men in Italy to become Roman Catholic priests.

7. The pope said that the Sabbath is Jewish in his encyclical Laudato Si in 2015. However, Christ says that the Sabbath was made for man in Mark 2:27. In the Greek text, man is antropos which means the “whole human race”. Thus, the Sabbath was truly indeed made for man like the other 9 holy commandments of God.





Dear roman catholics, how much longer will you remain in an apostate, homo and pedo-led; relic loving, Mary worshipping, CHILD ABUSING church organization that promotes false, non-biblical beliefs?





God warns you, in His 4th and last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 to COME OUT of Babylon; NOT to stay in Babylon or to ensnare others to JOIN Babylon but for you to COME OUT of Babylon.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington