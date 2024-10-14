Hebzollah drone targetted, the IOF Golani Brigade training base

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli army radio reports 3 dead and 24 wounded, including 9 in critical condition. Other sources mention 40 injuries after Hebzollah drone made its way towards its target, the “dining hall at the Golani Brigade training base."
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/