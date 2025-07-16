Adelita Grijalva Wins AZ Primary to Succeed Her Father in Congress 🇺🇸🗳️

Adelita Grijalva, daughter of the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva, has won the Democratic primary in Arizona's 7th Congressional District. Backed by top Democrats including Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, she’s now poised to succeed her father and continue his progressive legacy in Washington.

The special general election is set for September 23. Will Arizona send another Grijalva to Capitol Hill?

