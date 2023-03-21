Brian Visits With Natasha Owens

About Natasha Owens

“There’s something intrinsic about humanity and a survival instinct. Most of us will do whatever we can to keep our head above water, to take one more breath in and out…to keep breathing and keep our heart beating.

But God’s intent for His children, His creation, wasn’t limited to survival. He intends for us to thrive. “I have come that you may have life to the full.” (John 10:10).

For Natasha Owens that verse isn’t merely a comfort or a pick-me-up… It’s a decree. A mantra for life…and it is the very thing that has turned her darkest days into a light that is too bright not to share.

“Life is hard and heartache, tragedy and loss aren’t selective or rare. But for many people, as soon as they make it through the given crisis, they stop there. They stagnate,” she says, reflecting on her own season of loss and the dark days when all she could do was breathe in and out.

A few years ago, Natasha’s father, 58 at the time, was doing a simple task he’d done hundreds of times before. There was no drama. There was no build up. There was no warning. While cleaning his guns one day, one misfired, placing a bullet in his chest. He died soon thereafter.

“After the shock wore off, the depression set in,” she shares. “For some reason, our pastor came to me and said he thought I should be the music minister at the church.”

Even now, the memory of that conversation stirs a small laugh of disbelief.

“I couldn’t even get out of bed every day,” she says. “How could I get up and motivate anyone else?”

After a lot of time in prayer, alongside her husband, Natasha accepted the position. Soon, the music, the mission and the ministry captivated her heart. It stole away the listlessness and confusion and hopelessness. Week after week, as she poured herself into the music of the church, thereby pouring herself into the lives of all who comprised that church body, the Holy Spirit poured into her a peace, a reassurance and a drive to take this opportunity even further than she could have imagined.

“Sometimes you have to pour out to other people,” she says. “You have to pour out in faith. That’s when and how you get your healing. I took the music minister position and while it was still a long process of climbing out of the depression, I was so focused on songs, it stopped the spiral. It took time, but the music held me. The songs gave me strength enough to get out of bed.”

Unbeknownst to Natasha at the time, those songs lent more than strength. They laid the foundation for what would become the next chapter in her heart, her healing and her ministry. Vacillating between the church platform and a writer’s room, Natasha soon had another collection of songs; songs of restoration, hope and peace. At the prompting of a friend she took her music into the recording studio and created her first full-length project. It didn’t take long for the album to circulate within the music industry, opening doors left and right. The brand-new recording artist landed an opening slot for CCM icon, Michael W. Smith. She was invited to tour with Dove Award Artist of the Year recipient, Jason Crabb. She shared the stage with Sanctus Real.

With each new opportunity came another chance for Natasha to share her heart, her message and her hero. The songs that had been her healing, her comfort and her restoration were becoming that very thing to people around the world. By all accounts, she had succeeded and overcome. More accurately, she had allowed the God whose love burned through the darkness to be her victor. Victory after victory, her own stagnation began to give. She wasn’t just surviving anymore. She was beginning to thrive.

https://natashaowensmusic.com/pages/natasha-s-story