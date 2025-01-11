Little FEMA Houses by John Cougar Femacamp - The Boatrawker

Check Out "The Boatrawker" on YouTube!

He has a wide variety of truth in music videos, and his subscriber base is pathetic at this point in time!





Check him out and SHARE!

I first seen his work on the Dollar Vigilante





Everything from Judas Priest to the Scorpions!

Mocking criminals in government, climate insanity and quackzines





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)